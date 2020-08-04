Australia's Victoria state to deploy military, impose hefty fines to enforce COVID-19 isolation

SYDNEY: Australia's second-most populous state Victoria said on Tuesday (Aug 4) military personnel will be deployed to enforce COVID-19 isolation orders, with anyone caught in breach of those rules facing tough new fines.

Five hundred military personnel will be deployed to the state to bolster enforcement of self-isolation orders, with fines of nearly A$5,000 (US$3,559) for breaching stay at home orders, said Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews. The only exemption will be for urgent medical care.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Police officers and soldiers patrol a popular running track in Melbourne on Aug 4, 2020. (Photo: AFP/William West)

Victoria earlier this week imposed a night curfew, tightened restrictions on people's daily movements and ordered large parts of the local economy to close to slow the spread of coronavirus.



But nearly a third of those who had contracted COVID-19 were not home isolating when checked on by officials, requiring tough new penalties, Andrews said on Tuesday.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Police officers and soldiers patrol a popular running track in Melbourne on Aug 4, 2020. (Photo: AFP/William West)

"There is literally no reason for you to leave your home and if you were to leave your home and not be found there, you will have a very difficult time convincing Victoria police that you have a lawful reason," Andrews told reporters in Melbourne.

Victoria on Tuesday reported 439 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. Andrews said 11 people had died from the virus since Monday.

In total, Australia has recorded nearly 19,000 COVID-19 cases and 232 fatalities, far fewer than many other developed nations.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram