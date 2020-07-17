Australia's Victoria state reports second day of record COVID-19 cases

SYDNEY: Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria on Friday (Jul 17) reported a record increase in daily coronavirus cases for a second consecutive day.

Victoria reported 428 new daily infections, said Premier Daniel Andrews, a day after logging its previous high of 317 new cases. It also reported three new deaths.

The three who died were a man and a woman in their 80s as well as another man in his 70s, The Sydney Morning Herald cited Andrews as saying.

"I can offer no further information about those three tragedies, but we send our best wishes and our thoughts," he said.

The state has been isolated from the rest of the country for more than a week following a fresh outbreak of the disease. The 4.9 million residents in state capital Melbourne have been ordered to stay home except for essential business.

On Wednesday, Andrews singled out a minority of people for defying lockdown orders, which require people to stay home except for a small number of permissible activities, and warned that restrictions could be extended.

"If, however, people do not do the right thing then we will have to move to additional restrictions being put in place and potentially prolong ... these restrictions," Andrews told reporters in Melbourne.

