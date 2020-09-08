Australia's Victoria state reports 55 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

SYDNEY: Australia's second most populous state of Victoria on Tuesday (Sep 8) said eight people died from the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours and reported 55 new cases.

Victoria, which has become the COVID-19 hotspot of the country, a day earlier reported nine deaths from the virus and 41 cases, its lowest one-day rise in more than 10 weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The southeastern state, which extended a hard lockdown in its capital Melbourne until Sep 28, now accounts for about 75 per cent of the country's 26,377 cases and 90 per cent of its 770 deaths.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram