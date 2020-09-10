Australia's Victoria state reports 51 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

SYDNEY: Australia's second most populous state of Victoria on Thursday (Sep 10) reported 51 new cases and seven deaths from the novel coronavirus, compared with 76 cases and 11 deaths a day earlier.

The state, which is at the centre of Australia's coronavirus outbreak, has brought the daily rise in cases to double digits in recent days due to a strict lockdown after it touched highs of more than 700 in early August.

Victoria, home to one-quarter of Australia's 25 million population, now accounts for about 75 per cent of the country's 26,516 COVID-19 cases and 90 per cent of its 788 deaths.

