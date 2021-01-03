Australian states reimpose travel restrictions to prevent spread of COVID-19 outbreaks

SYDNEY: More Australian states and territories are reimposing travel restrictions to prevent the spreading of the coronavirus from new outbreaks in New South Wales and Victoria states.

The Australian Capital Territory has shut out non-residents who have been on the northern beaches of Sydney, where the outbreaks are most concentrated, greater Sydney and other smaller centres, unless they have an exemption.

The island state of Tasmania has barred anyone directly linked to the latest Victorian cases, listing exposure sites where confirmed cases are known to have been.

The move followed Tasmania’s declaration of greater Sydney and the Wollongong area south of Sydney as medium-risk zones, requiring travellers to quarantine for 14 days on arrival, while those from Sydney’s northern beaches are barred from entering.



Shoppers wear masks as they walk around a shopping centre in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Victoria reported three new cases of community transmission on Sunday (Jan 3), down from Saturday’s 10. In total, there have been 21 locally acquired Victorian cases over recent days, all linked to the New South Wales outbreak.



Victoria’s border is now closed to all travellers from New South Wales.

On Sunday, New South Wales recorded eight new local cases. There are 161 active cases in the state, most of them in the northern beaches of Sydney, and 13 emanating from a liquor store that are not connected to the beaches cluster.

A security guard takes the temperature of a customer at a shopping precinct in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Jan 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

The news that the state is battling two separate outbreaks in Sydney comes on the first day of mandatory mask restrictions across greater Sydney, with enforcement to begin at midnight Sunday.

Masks will be mandatory in shopping centres, on public transport, in places of worship, hair and beauty premises and entertainment venues such as cinemas. All hospitality staff are also required to wear one.

