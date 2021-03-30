Biden to announce 90% of US adults eligible for vaccine by Apr 19

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden will announce on Monday that 90 per cent of adults in the United States will be eligible for vaccination against COVID-19 and have a vaccination site within 5 miles of their home by Apr 19, a White House official said.

Bloomberg first reported that Biden planned to make the announcement.

Biden has previously set a goal of having 200 million vaccine shots in people's arms in his first 100 days in office.

As of Monday morning, the US has administered 145,812,835 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and distributed 180,646,565 doses.

The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6:00am ET on Monday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

According to the tally posted on Mar 28, the agency had administered 143,462,691 doses of the vaccines and distributed 180,646,465 doses.

The agency said 95,015,762 people had received at least one dose while 52,614,231 people are fully vaccinated as of Monday.

A total of 7,718,036 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

