COVID-19: Biden administration to distribute more than 25 million masks

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration will deliver more than 25 million masks to community health centers, food pantries and soup kitchens from March through May as part of its battle against the coronavirus pandemic, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday (Feb 24).

The White House estimates between 12 and 15 million Americans will have access to the masks.

