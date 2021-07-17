Biden says social media carrying COVID-19 misinformation is 'killing people'

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Friday (Jul 16) said social media platforms such as Facebook "are killing people" after the White House continued criticising the company for allowing misinformation about coronavirus vaccines to be posted on its platform.

"They’re killing people. Look, the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated. And they’re killing people," Biden told reporters when asked about misinformation and what his message was to social media platforms such as Facebook.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki earlier on Friday also criticised the company.

"Obviously there are steps they have taken. They're a private sector company. There are additional steps they can take. It's clear that there are more that can be taken," she said at a White House briefing.

Facebook rejected Biden's criticism, saying its efforts to get facts out are actually saving lives.

"We will not be distracted by accusations which aren't supported by the facts," Facebook said of Biden's barb.

More than two billion people have viewed authoritative information about COVID-19 and vaccines on Facebook, which is more than any other place on the internet, according to the leading social network.



