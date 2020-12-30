Biden says Trump's COVID-19 vaccine roll out has 'fallen behind'

NEW YORK: US President-elect Joe Biden criticised the Trump administration on Tuesday (Dec 29) for the pace of distributing COVID-19 vaccines, saying it is "falling far behind."

Biden said “it’s gonna take years, not months, to vaccinate the American people” at the current pace.

He vowed to ramp up the current speed of vaccinations five to six times to 1 million shots a day, but acknowledged it “will still take months to have the majority of Americans vaccinated.”

The president-elect, who takes office Jan 20, said he has directed his team to prepare a “much more aggressive effort to get things back on track.”

