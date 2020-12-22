BioNTech has 'scientific confidence' vaccine will work on UK COVID-19 variant, says CEO

BERLIN: The chief executive of BioNTech says the German pharmaceutical company is confident that its coronavirus vaccine works against the United Kingdom variant, but further studies are need to be completely sure.

Ugur Sahin said on Tuesday (Dec 22) that “we don’t know at the moment if our vaccine is also able to provide protection against this new variant”, but because the proteins on the variant are 99 per cent the same as the prevailing strains, BioNTech has “scientific confidence” in the vaccine.

Sahin said BioNTech is currently conducting further studies and hopes to have certainty within the coming weeks.

“The likelihood that our vaccine works ... is relatively high,” he said.

If necessary, BioNTech would be able to adapt its vaccine within six weeks, Sahin said, as the vaccine relies on messenger RNA technology.

"In principle, the beauty of the messenger technology is that we can directly start to engineer a vaccine which completely mimics this new mutation - we could be able to provide a new vaccine technically within six weeks," he said.

Sahin added that the variant detected in Britain has nine mutations, rather than just one as is usually common.



BioNTech’s vaccine, developed together with American pharmaceutical company Pfizer, is authorised for use in more than 45 countries including Singapore, the European Union, the UK and the United States.

