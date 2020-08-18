Brazil approves human trials for potential Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

BRASILIA: Brazil's health regulator Anvisa on Tuesday (Aug 18) said it has approved stage 3 clinical trials for a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceutical subsidiary Janssen.



Brazil is the second-worst hit country for coronavirus cases and deaths after the United States, leading many companies to seek out clinical trials there. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine candidate is the fourth to be approved for human trials in Brazil, Anvisa said in its statement.



It will enter phase 3 clinical trials, or large-scale testing on humans - the last step before regulatory approval, alongside candidates produced by AstraZeneca, Sinovac and a Pfizer partnership with BioNTech.



In July, the state of Parana said that it would seek regulatory approval for launching phase 3 trials with Chinese drug company Sinopharm.



The Sinopharm vaccine candidate is being tested in the United Arab Emirates with 15,000 volunteers.



No COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for commercial use.



Brazil on Monday reported 19,373 new cases of COVID-19 and 684 deaths.



The country has now registered 3,359,570 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 108,536.



