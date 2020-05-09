Brazil hits new record for daily coronavirus deaths

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil registered 10,222 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday (May 8) and 751 deaths, the health ministry said.

Daily deaths beat the previous record of 615 on Wednesday. Overall, Brazil has registered 145,328 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and 9,897 deaths.



Experts say under-testing means the real figures are likely much higher.

Sao Paulo - which has a population of 45.9 million, or about the same size as Spain - has registered more than 41,000 of Brazil's cases, and 3,416 deaths.

The state is Brazil's top industrial hub. It closed schools and non-essential businesses on March 24, and has extended its stay-at-home order through the end of May.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has criticized such measures, saying business closures are unnecessarily damaging the country's economy.

