Britain's COVID-19 cases down by 33% over past week

LONDON: Britain has reported 26,144 new cases of COVID-19, government data showed on Saturday (Jul 31), meaning the fall in cases between Jul 25 and Jul 31 stood at 33 per cent compared with the previous seven days.

A further 71 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19, taking the seven-day increase to 9.2 per cent.

A total of 46.81 million people had received a first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus by July 30 and 38.13 million people had received a second dose.

