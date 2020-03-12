GENEVA: The new coronavirus outbreak can now be characterised as a pandemic, the head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday (Mar 11).

"COVID-19 can be characterised as a pandemic," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva.

"We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus."

The spread and severity of the deadly new coronavirus, which has infected more than 110,000 people and killed more than 4,000, is "alarming", he said.

"We're deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction."

