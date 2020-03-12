COVID-19 'can be characterised as a pandemic': WHO chief
GENEVA: The new coronavirus outbreak can now be characterised as a pandemic, the head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday (Mar 11).
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was alarmed by the spread and severity of the outbreak, along with a lack of action taken to combat it.
"COVID-19 can be characterised as a pandemic," he told reporters in Geneva.
He said he expected the number of cases and deaths would grow in the coming days and weeks.
"We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus," he said.
He also said hard-hit Iran was trying its best to control the outbreak but needed more supplies.
