COVID-19: Canada plots course to fully vaccinated return to gatherings in fall

OTTAWA: Canada on Friday (May 14) said there would be a gradual return to a world with indoor sports and family gatherings as more people get vaccinated, but it did not go as far as the United States in telling people they could eventually ditch their masks.

Canada has administered one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to just over half its adult population, and the country may be over the worst of its current third wave of infections, Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said.

On Thursday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks outdoors and can avoid wearing them indoors in most places, guidance the agency said will allow life to begin to return to normal.

On Friday, Canada's public health agency offered guidelines to the 10 provinces, which are responsible for public health restrictions.

The agency says once 75 per cent of Canadians have had a single dose and 20 per cent are fully vaccinated, some restrictions can be relaxed to allow small, outdoor gatherings with family and friends, camping, and picnics.

Once 75 per cent of those eligible are fully vaccinated in the fall, indoor sports and family gatherings can be allowed again.

"I think masks might be the last layer of that multi-layer protection that we'll advise people to remove," Tam told reporters, noting that in Canada colder temperatures meant people would start spending more time indoors in the fall.

"We are taking a bit of a different approach to the United States," she added. While in most of Canada masks are not required outdoors, they are mandatory indoors.

Less than 4 per cent of Canada's adult population has been fully vaccinated compared to more than 36 per cent of Americans.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has promised that everyone who wants to can be fully vaccinated by September, this week spoke of a "one-dose summer" and a "two-dose fall" without explaining what that might look like.

