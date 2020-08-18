COVID-19 cases in Americas reach 11.5 million, deaths 400,000: WHO director

Coronavirus cases in the Americas have reached almost 11.5 million and over 400,000 people have died as a result of the pandemic, the World Health Organization regional director Carissa Etienne said on Tuesday.

BRASILIA: Coronavirus cases in the Americas have reached almost 11.5 million and over 400,000 people have died as a result of the pandemic, the World Health Organization regional director Carissa Etienne said on Tuesday.

Speaking in a virtual briefing from Washington with other Pan American Health Organization directors, Etienne said the region continues to carry the highest burden of the disease, with 64 per cent of officially reported global deaths despite having 13 per cent of the world's population.

The biggest drivers of the case counts are the United States and Brazil, she said.



