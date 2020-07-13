WHO reports record daily increase of 230,000 COVID-19 cases globally

GENEVA: The World Health Organization (WHO) reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday (Jul 12), with the total rising by 230,370 in 24 hours.

The biggest increases were in the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa, according to a daily report. The previous WHO record for new cases was 228,102 on Jul 10. Deaths remained steady at about 5,000 a day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Global coronavirus cases were approaching 13 million on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than 565,000 people in seven months.



The United States recorded 59,747 new cases over the last 24-hour period on Sunday, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The number of cases in the US has rocketed in recent weeks, hitting a record of 66,528 in 24 hours on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It has now registered a total of 3,301,820 infections as of Sunday night. The death toll stood at 135,171 with 442 additional deaths counted.

The surge in cases has forced some state governors to retreat from earlier efforts to reopen their economies, with some now embracing the wearing of masks.



In Brazil, a total of 1,864,681 confirmed cases have been reported as of Sunday, with an official total of 72,100 deaths. However, experts say the true totals are likely far higher due to a lack of testing.

Last Tuesday, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Bolsonaro, who has played down the severity of the virus which he has called a "little flu," took the test on Monday after developing symptoms.

Bolsonaro has repeatedly defied local guidelines to wear a mask in public, even after a judge ordered him to do so in late June. He has also railed against social distancing rules supported by the WHO.

Mexico's Health Ministry on Sunday reported 4,482 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 276 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 299,750 cases and 35,006 deaths.

The Mexican government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram