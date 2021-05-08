One out of three Americans fully vaccinated for COVID-19: CDC

REUTERS: The United States has fully vaccinated 110,874,920 people for COVID-19 as of Friday (May 7) morning, accounting for 33.4 per cent of the population, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday.

The country has administered 254,779,333 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and distributed 327,124,625 doses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Those figures are up from the 251,973,752 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by May 6 out of 324,610,185 doses delivered.

The agency said 150,416,559 people had received at least one dose as of Friday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00am ET on Friday.

A total of 7,808,441 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram