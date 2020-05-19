COVID-19: Chinese embassy says Australia claim of WHO vindication 'a joke'

World

COVID-19: Chinese embassy says Australia claim of WHO vindication 'a joke'

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured on the headquarters of the WHO in Geneva
FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured on the headquarters of the World Health Organization (WHO) ahead of a meeting of the Emergency Committee on the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Geneva, Switzerland, January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

Bookmark

SYDNEY: The Chinese Embassy in Australia said it was "nothing but a joke" for Australia to claim that a World Health Assembly (WHA) resolution that calls for an inquiry into the coronavirus was a vindication of Canberra's push for a global review.

In an unusually blunt statement, the embassy was sharply critical of Australia over an issue that has soured relations between the two countries over the past month.

READ: Australia 'disappointed' by China barley tariffs

READ: WHO chief to review its handling of COVID-19 pandemic, vows transparency

"The draft resolution on COVID-19 to be adopted by the World Health Assembly is totally different from Australia's proposal of an independent international review," a Chinese embassy spokesman said in an emailed statement.

"To claim the WHA's resolution a vindication of Australia's call is nothing but a joke."

The WHA is the decision-making body of the World Health Organization.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/dv

Tagged Topics

Bookmark