Colombia hits 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases

BOGOTA: Colombia reached 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday (Oct 24), its health ministry says, becoming the second country in Latin America to report that number in less than a week.

The nation of 50 million saw cases peak in August and has seen a decline since but still continues to register about 8,000 new infections a day.

Eight countries now have more than 1 million confirmed cases, and three are in Latin America.

Argentina hit 1 million confirmed cases on Monday. Brazil ranks third worldwide in the number of virus cases, with more than 5 million, and passed 1 million infections back in June. Peru and Mexico are expected to reach 1 million cases each in the coming weeks.

Overall, Latin America continues to register some of the highest caseloads, diagnosing more than 100,000 confirmed infections each day, though the World Health Organization reports that Europe is now seeing even larger numbers as a second virus wave strikes.

