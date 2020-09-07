Australia's Victoria state reports 41 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

SYDNEY: Australia's coronavirus hotspot of Victoria on Monday (Sep 7) reported nine deaths from the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours and 41 cases, compared with five deaths and 63 cases a day earlier.

The southeastern state on Sunday extended a hard lockdown in its capital Melbourne until Sep 28, as the daily infection rates had declined more slowly than hoped.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Melbourne residents were due to exit a harsh six-week lockdown next weekend but face continued restrictions for months to come.

"If we open up too fast then we have a very high likelihood that we are not really opening up at all - we are just beginning a third wave," said Victoria state premier Daniel Andrews during a press conference.

"And we will be back in and out of restrictions, coming in and out of lockdown, before the end of the year."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Australia's second most populous state has been the epicentre of a second wave, now accounting for about 75 per cent of the country's 26,320 cases and 90 per cent of its 762 deaths.

Hopes of a return to normality this month have been dashed, with an overnight curfew, restrictions on visitors to homes and a limit on travelling more than 5km set to remain in place until at least Oct 26.

Announcing the roadmap for the easing of restrictions, Andrews said that rushing to experience a "brief period of sunshine" would likely lead to the virus again spiralling out of control.

The toughest rules will be eased in Melbourne from Sep 13, with an overnight curfew beginning an hour later at 9pm, daily exercise increased to two hours and small "social bubbles" created for people living alone.

Under the government's plan, childcare centres will reopen and up to five people will be able to gather outdoors from the end of September - but only if cases fall below an average of 50 per day.

Rules for people living in regional and rural Victoria will be relaxed more quickly, due to small numbers of active cases in those areas.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram