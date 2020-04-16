Mother of 11-week-old baby diagnosed with COVID-19 in UK urges people to stay home

LEICESTER: A mother in the United Kingdom has urged people to stay at home after her 11-week-old baby tested positive for COVID-19.

Ares Banister was diagnosed with the disease after he was admitted to the Leicester Royal Infirmary on Monday (Apr 13) with a fever, the BBC reported.

Writing on Facebook on Wednesday, Ares' mother Jodie Banister asked people to follow stay-at-home measures amid a three-week lockdown in the UK over the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said her family had not "been out for weeks", except for her husband Christian, who is a "key worker".

"So while (you're) all still ... going out and about without a care in the world, going to the supermarket every day for those absolute essentials you just had to have, and going out for your three-hour long walks that you've never done before in your lives ... Our 11-week-old baby has just tested positive for COVID-19," she wrote.

"We haven't been out for weeks, but unfortunately Christian still has to go to work to make sure Tesco has food on the shelves ready for you all to ransack and hoard."

Ares Banister, who is 11 weeks old, has tested positive for COVID-19 in Leicester, England. (Photo: Facebook/Jodie Louise Banister)

In her Facebook post, which has been shared more than 2,600 times, she urged people to stay at home if they are not essential workers.

"Please, please start listening because our entire world has just been tipped upside down," she wrote.

Ms Banister told the BBC she did not think Ares would be diagnosed with COVID-19 when her son was taken to hospital.

"Fear and panic. I just sat there and cried. It was horrendous. The first thing you automatically think is that he's going to die. I was so scared," she said, adding Ares is still in hospital.

The University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust said on Wednesday that two more people who are being cared for in their hospitals have died of COVID-19, bringing the death toll among its patients to 117.

"The ages of the patients range between their 70s and their 80s.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with the families and friends of the patients at this very difficult and distressing time," the hospital trust said.

Earlier this week, the British government warned it would not be lifting the lockdown anytime soon as the country remains in the grip of the outbreak.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is standing in for Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he recovers from COVID-19, said while there were positive signs, the country was not yet past the peak of the outbreak.

The government must decide by Thursday whether to maintain three-week-old rules to keep schools and shops shut and order people to stay in their homes to try to stop the coronavirus spreading.

