UK PM Johnson in good shape after COVID-19, says minister

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in good shape and recovering after falling gravely ill with COVID-19, health minister Matt Hancock said on Friday (Apr 24).

"I'm sure he'll come back as soon as his doctors recommend it," he told Sky News.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"That decision is for the prime minister in consultation with his doctors. I spoke to him yesterday, he's on very good form and is clearly recovering."

Johnson left hospital on Apr 12, a week after he was taken to St Thomas' Hospital in London on Apr 5.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He continued his recovery and recuperation at Chequers, the official prime ministerial country residence northwest of London.

However, during that period, he had contact with ministers at his private office at Downing Street.

Johnson has faced a call for an inquiry into his government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis after failing to fully explain partial death data, limited testing or the lack of equipment for hospitals.

Johnson initially refrained from approving the stringent controls that other European leaders imposed but he later closed down the country when projections showed a quarter of a million people could die in the United Kingdom.



Since the lockdown, though, the government has given conflicting explanations of why it failed to join a European Union ventilator scheme and admitted there have been problems getting health workers enough protective equipment.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram