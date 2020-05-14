UK COVID-19 death toll rises by 428 to 33,614

LONDON: The COVID-19 death toll in the United Kingdom rose by 428 to 33,614, health officials said on Thursday (May 14).

An update from the officials also showed that more than 126,000 tests were carried out on May 13.

Advertisement

Advertisement

ANTIBODY TEST "AN IMPORTANT BREAKTHROUGH"

Britain's approval of a COVID-19 antibody test is an "important breakthrough", a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The antibody tests - also known as serology tests - show who has been infected, although it is not yet clear whether the presence of antibodies to COVID-19 confers permanent immunity.

"We've talked about in the future the potential for some kind of health certificate related to whether or not you have antibodies but we need a better understanding of the immune system response to the virus and the length and level of immunity following infection to better understand the potential of the test," the spokesman told reporters.

"It's clearly an important breakthrough that we have a test which has been found to be highly specific, but work will continue to better understand the full potential of the tests ... It does continue to have the potential to be a game changer."

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram