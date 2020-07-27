Young adults majority of new COVID-19 cases in Canada

MONTREAL: Canadians under the age of 39 make up a clear majority of new cases of COVID-19 in Canada, health authorities said on Sunday (Jul 26), warning young adults they are not "invincible" against the disease.

"Recent national surveillance data show that young adults aged 20 to 39 years of age account for the highest incidence rates across all ages in Canada," Canada's chief public health officer Theresa Tam said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the week ending Jul 22, the incidence rate was highest among young men and women aged 20 to 29 (14.4 and 13.8 cases per 100,000 people respectively), followed by those aged 30 to 39.

"Younger Canadians are not invincible" to the disease, Tam warned, noting that it is not only the elderly who are at risk of serious health problems if infected.

She pointed out that, of the cases of COVID-19 reported to public health last week, 63 per cent involved people under 39 years of age, of whom roughly one-third were hospitalised.

There was an average of 485 new cases reported daily across the country last week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As Canada continues to lift lockdown restrictions, Tam called on fellow citizens to be cautious and to respect social distancing and hygiene measures.

"In the absence of a vaccine, living with COVID-19 is not without risk," she added.

According to the latest available figures, Canada has so far recorded some 113,800 cases of the coronavirus and 8,900 deaths.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram