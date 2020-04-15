Coronavirus cases in Russia near 25,000 after record daily rise

FILE PHOTO: Law enforcement officers wearing protective masks stand guard at a checkpoint in Moscow
FILE PHOTO: Law enforcement officers wearing protective masks stand guard at a checkpoint set up after Moscow authorities tightened up measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Moscow, Russia April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva/File Photo

MOSCOW: Russia on Wednesday reported 3,388 new cases of the coronavirus, a record daily rise, bringing its overall nationwide tally to 24,490, the country's coronavirus response centre said.

It said 198 people in Russia diagnosed with the virus had now died, an overnight rise of 28.

Source: Reuters

