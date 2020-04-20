COVID-19 cases in Peru top 15,000, second highest in Latin America

LIMA: Peru reported over 15,000 cases of coronavirus on Sunday (Apr 19), the second-highest tally in Latin America, as the disease continues to ravage the economy of the world's No. 2 copper producer.

The crisis has paralysed Peru and left millions without jobs.

Peru recorded its first coronavirus case on Mar 6 and took 25 days to reach 1,000 cases. It took only 14 more days to reach 10,000 cases on Apr 14, according to a Reuters tally. Peru has reported a total of 15,628 cases and 400 deaths, the health ministry said.

In Latin America, only Brazil has more cases.

On Mar 15, Peru announced it would close its borders and called on citizens to self-quarantine for 15 days with just 71 recorded coronavirus cases. The nationwide quarantine has since been extended to Apr 26.

Peru's government has announced a massive economic stimulus package worth 90 billion soles (US$26.41 billion), around 12 per cent of gross domestic product, to support citizens and the key mining sector.

Peru's central bank cut the benchmark interest rate to a historic low 0.25 per cent, the latest move by the copper-rich country to shore up its economy.

The central bank said the economy had been "severely affected" temporarily by simultaneous supply and demand shocks.

