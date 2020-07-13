COVID-19 crisis may get 'worse and worse and worse', warns WHO

GENEVA: The raging coronavirus pandemic has the potential to get far worse if all nations do not adhere to basic healthcare precautions, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Monday (Jul 13).

"Let me be blunt, too many countries are headed in the wrong direction, the virus remains public enemy number one," Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing from WHO headquarters in Geneva.

"If basics are not followed, the only way this pandemic is going to go, it is going to get worse and worse and worse. But it does not have to be this way."

Infections rose above 13 million across the world on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, climbing by one million in just five days in a pandemic that has killed more than half a million people.

Parts of the world are seeing huge increases in a first wave of COVID-19 infections while others "flatten the curve" and ease lockdowns. Other places such as the Australian city of Melbourne and Leicester in England are implementing a second round of shutdowns.

Hong Kong, albeit with a low 1,522 cases, is to tighten social distancing measures again amid growing worries about a third wave.



On Sunday, the WHO reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases, with the total rising by 230,370 in 24 hours.

The previous WHO record for new cases was 228,102 on Jul 10. Deaths remained steady at about 5,000 a day.

