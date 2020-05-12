US coronavirus death toll tops 80,000

REUTERS: US coronavirus deaths topped 80,000 on Monday (May 11), according to a Reuters tally, as nearly all states have taken steps to relax lockdown measures.

Deaths in the United States, the epicenter of the global pandemic, have averaged 2,000 a day since mid-April despite efforts to slow the outbreak.

The death toll is higher than any fatalities from the seasonal flu going back to 1967 and represents more US deaths than during the first 11 years of the AIDS epidemic, from 1981 to 1992.

Total coronavirus cases in the United States have exceeded 1.3 million with infections rising in such states as Mississippi, Minnesota and Nebraska, highlighting the risk of a new wave of COVID-19 outbreaks.

Cases are falling in New Jersey and New York at the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States, accounting for nearly half of the American deaths from COVID-19, according to the Reuters tally, and the two states have among the strictest lockdown rules still in place.



In a report, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday New York City's coronavirus death toll may be several thousand more than the local government's official tally.

About 24,172 more people died in the Big Apple between Mar 11 and May 2 than researchers would expect at that time of the year, according to the CDC's analysis.

During that period, the city declared 13,831 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 5,048 probable deaths for a total of 18,879 fatalities linked to the virus.

"The 5,293 excess deaths not identified as confirmed or probable COVID-19-associated deaths might have been directly or indirectly attributable to the pandemic," the report said.

New York state has been hardest hit by America's outbreak, with more than 26,600 declared deaths, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University.

