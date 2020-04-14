Trump says plan to re-open US economy to be completed soon as death toll tops 23,000

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Monday (Apr 13) that his administration was close to completing a plan to re-open the US economy, which has been largely shut down to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In his daily news briefing, Trump noted that the number of deaths from the virus in the United States had begun to plateau, indicating that social distancing efforts had succeeded.

State governors, meanwhile, appeared to be discussing plans to resume economic activity without seeking input from the Trump administration.

Nine states on the US East and West coasts said on Monday they had begun planning for the slow reopening of their economies and lifting of strict stay-at-home orders.

The virus has killed more than 23,000 people in the United States and shut down all but essential travel and businesses.

New York, by far the hardest hit state, will work closely with nearby New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island to devise strategies for jointly easing stay-at-home orders imposed last month to curb COVID-19 transmissions, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

Massachusetts later announced it was joining the East Coast coalition.

"Nobody has been here before, nobody has all the answers," Cuomo said during an open conference call with five counterparts. "Addressing public health and the economy: Which one is first? They're both first."

Separately, the governors of California, Oregon and Washington announced a similar agreement to devise a shared approach for lifting social-distancing measures, saying they "need to see a decline in the rate of spread of the virus before large-scale reopening" can take place.

The 10 state leaders, all Democrats except for Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, gave no timeline for ending social lockdowns that have collectively idled the vast majority of more than 100 million residents in their states.

But they stressed that decisions about when and how to reopen non-essential businesses, along with schools and universities, will put the health of residents first and rely on science rather than politics.

Pressed on the question of whether governors or the federal government would make the decision to re-open schools and closed businesses, the president said that he had ultimate authority.

"The president of the United States calls the shots," Trump said. "That being said, we're going to work with the states."

Tensions between governors and Trump have bubbled up since the public health crisis worsened a month ago, and have re-emerged in the debate over economic imperatives versus public health priorities.

Legal experts say the president has limited power under the US Constitution to order citizens back to their places of employment, or to require cities to reopen government buildings and transportation, or to order local businesses to reopen.

Political leaders said a reopening of the economy may hinge on more widespread testing and cautioned that lifting of stay-at-home orders prematurely could reignite the outbreak.

The Trump administration has signaled May 1 as a potential date for easing the restrictions.

DEATH TOLL TOPS 23,000

The US death toll from COVID-19 exceeded 23,000 on Monday, out of more than 575,000 known US infections, according to a Reuters tally.

The US, with the world's third-largest population by country, has recorded more fatalities from COVID-19 than any other nation.

At least 1,500 new US fatalities were reported on Monday, far below last week's running tally of roughly 2,000 deaths every 24 hours. New York state accounts for the largest number of cumulative deaths, over 10,000, the bulk of them concentrated in and around New York City.

Cuomo said on Monday that "the worst is over" for his state but warned that gains achieved through social distancing could be undone if "we do something stupid" and relax those restrictions too quickly.

Wyoming reported its first death from COVID-19 on Monday, the final US state to report a fatality.

Official statistics, which exclude deaths outside of hospitals, have understated the actual number of people who have succumbed to COVID-19, health experts said.

New York City Health Commissioner Dr Oxiris Barbot acknowledged a "tightening" of the supply chain for swabs needed in COVID-19 testing, and said it was part of a "national and international challenge" to ramp up testing.

Chris Sununu, the Republican governor of New Hampshire, said testing for COVID-19 had improved "but we don't have enough. Nobody has enough."

"There's just a limited supply for a massive amount of demand," Sununu told CNN.

To ease the impact of the shutdown on the US economy, the two top Democrats in the US Congress urged Republicans on Monday to authorise more funding for national testing.

An effort to rush fresh assistance to US small businesses stalled in Congress as the health emergency failed to overcome partisan differences between Republicans and Democrats.

