Dutch COVID-19 cases rise above 37,000, with 120 new deaths - health authorities
AMSTERDAM: The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands rose by 655 to 37,190, health authorities said on Saturday (Apr 25), with 120 new deaths.
The country's death toll stands at 4,409, the Netherlands Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in its daily update. The actual numbers are likely higher, as not all suspected cases are tested, the RIVM said.
