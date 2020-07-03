COVID-19: WHO expects first results from drug trials within two weeks

COVID-19: WHO expects first results from drug trials within two weeks

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

GENEVA: The World Health Organization expects initial results within two weeks from clinical trials it is conducting of drugs that might be effective in treating COVID-19 patients, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news briefing on Friday.

Mike Ryan, head of the WHO's emergencies programme, said it would be unwise to predict when a COVID-19 vaccine could be ready for mass distribution. 

Mike Ryan, Executive Director of the WHO
Mike Ryan, Executive Director of the World Health Organisation (WHO)

While a vaccine candidate might show its effectiveness by year's end, the question was how soon it could be mass produced, he told the briefing.

Source: Reuters

