COVID-19: France becomes fourth country to pass the 15,000 death toll

PARIS: France on Tuesday (Apr 14) registered more than 15,000 deaths from COVID-19 infections since the start of the outbreak, becoming the fourth country to go beyond that threshold after Italy, Spain and the United States.

The rate of increase of fatalities in the country is up slightly after steadying the days before.

But the number of people in intensive care units fell to 6,730 from 6,821 over 24 hours, with this total declining for a sixth consecutive day, suggesting the national lockdown, extended to May 11 on Monday, is having positive effects in containing the disease.

During a news conference, head of the public health authority Jerome Salomon said the number of people who died from the disease in French hospitals and nursing homes had risen by 5 per cent in a day to a cumulative total of 15,729, compared to 4 per cent on Monday and Sunday.

He added that the total number of confirmed infections had climbed by 5 per cent to 103,573, compared to a rate of increase of 2.8 per cent on Monday and of 1.7 per cent on Sunday.

There were also 26,680 suspected coronavirus cases in nursing homes, taking the total to more than 130,000 confirmed and possible cases, the fifth highest in the world.

According to various running simulations, Salomon said that, depending on calculations for different regions, 5 per cent to 10 per cent of the French population had probably contracted the disease.

