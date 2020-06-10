France may end COVID-19 emergency health measures in July

PARIS: The French government is considering whether to end emergency health measures imposed to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic on Jul 10, the Prime Minister's department said on Wednesday (Jun 10).

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe's office said the possible date of Jul 10 was one of several options being examined at present.

Advertisement

Advertisement

France has eased many of its earlier, strict lockdown measures as data has shown signs that the virus may be fading away in the country, with shops, holiday resorts and tourist attractions slowly reopening.



Nevertheless, the public is still being encouraged to wear face masks when outside, and to maintain distances of at least one metre apart from one another, while most employees are continuing to work from home rather than the office.

Official data published on Tuesday showed that France's coronavirus death toll had risen by 87 to 29,296. This marked the highest daily toll since Jun 2, but remained under 100 for the seventh day in a row.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the COVID-19 outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram