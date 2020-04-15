COVID-19: France becomes fourth country to pass the 15,000 death toll

PARIS: France officially registered more than 15,000 deaths from COVID-19 infections on Tuesday (Apr 14), becoming the fourth country to go beyond that threshold after Italy, Spain and the United States, while the rate of increase of fatalities is slightly up again after steadying the days before.

But the number of people in intensive care units fell to 6,730 from 6,821 over 24 hours, with this total declining for a sixth consecutive day, suggesting the national lockdown, extended to May 11 on Monday, is having positive effects in containing the disease.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a news conference Jerome Salomon, head of the public health authority, said the number of people who died from the disease in French hospitals and nursing homes had risen by 5 per cent in a day to a cumulative total of 15,729, versus 4 per cent on Monday and Sunday.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Advertisement