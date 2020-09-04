22 schools closed in France due to COVID-19: Education minister

PARIS: French education minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said on Friday (Sep 4) 22 schools were closed in France due to cases of COVID-19.

"In mainland France there are currently 12 schools closed out of a total of over 60,000, which is a small figure. Adding 10 schools in La Reunion (island), that makes it 22," Blanquer told Europe 1 radio.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As over 12 million pupils returned to school in France on Tuesday, some parents and teachers' unions have voiced concern at plans for reopening classrooms as the spread of the virus gathers renewed pace.

The heath ministry said on Thursday it had registered more than 7,000 new coronavirus infections over 24 hours for the second time in two days, just shy of a 7,578 record set on Mar 31, while hospitalisations for the virus also rose again.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Advertisement