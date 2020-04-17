G7 leaders agree on need for rapid vaccine development and production

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab
Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab speaks at the daily COVID-19 news conference at 10 Downing Street in London. Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON: Leaders of the G7 agreed that the development of a vaccine will be crucial to stop the global spread of the novel coronavirus, a British statement said on Thursday (Apr 16) following a virtual summit.

"They agreed that the rapid development and production of coronavirus treatments and a vaccine will be crucial to stop the spread of the virus around the world," the statement said.

Dominic Raab represented Britain on the call, in place of Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is recovering from COVID-19.

"The First Secretary of State (Raab) stressed the need for the response to be internationally coordinated," the statement said.

Source: Reuters

