Germany, France see COVID-19 surge as holidaymakers return home

BERLIN: Germany and France recorded their worst daily COVID-19 infection rates in months, with concerns growing on Thursday (Aug 20) that cases could spike in Europe just as holidaymakers return home and children go back to school.



Germany on Thursday reported 1,707 new cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest daily toll since the peak of the pandemic in April.

The country has fared better than many European neighbours in suppressing the virus so far but like elsewhere, the number of cases has jumped significantly over the summer holidays.

Much of the rise has been blamed on returning holidaymakers as well as parties and family gatherings. Schools already resumed last week in parts of Germany.

Faced with the surge in cases, Germany earlier this month introduced free, mandatory tests for anyone returning from areas deemed at high risk for COVID-19 infections.

And Chancellor Angela Merkel warned this week there could be no further relaxation of coronavirus restrictions.

France on Wednesday recorded new coronavirus cases at the fastest daily rate since May.

Almost 3,800 COVID-19 infections were confirmed in the past 24 hours, the health directorate, or DGS, said.

"All indicators continue to climb and transmission of the virus is intensifying," the DGS said in a statement.

Toulouse on Wednesday became the first French city to declare face masks compulsory outdoors.

Masks are already mandatory on public transport in France and indoors in public places, amid fears that a mass movement of people as the summer break draws to a close will lead to a spike in infections.



