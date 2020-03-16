Germany to shutter most shops, bars, churches

BERLIN: Germany's federal and state governments agreed sweeping rules shutting everything from non-essential shops to bars, clubs, theatres, museums, brothels and churches in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the federal government said.

In a statement published on Monday (Mar 16), they said grocery shops, markets, banks, pharmacies and delivery services would remain open, while restaurants and other eating establishments would generally be allowed to open between 6am and 6pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The government said the new guidelines aimed "to further limit social contacts in public spaces in response to the corona epidemic in Germany." Shops that remained open would have to implement heightened hygiene measures and monitor their entrances in order to avoid long queues building, it added.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the COVID-19 outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram