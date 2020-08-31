COVID-19 can wipe out healthcare progress in a short time: WHO survey

GENEVA: More than 90 per cent of countries have seen ordinary health services disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with major gains in medical care attained over decades vulnerable to being wiped out in a short period of time, a World Health Organization (WHO) survey showed.

The Geneva-based body has frequently warned about other life saving programmes being impacted by the pandemic and has sent countries mitigation advice, but the survey yielded the first WHO data so far on the scale of disruptions.

"The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on essential health services is a source of great concern," said a report on the study released on Monday (Aug 31).

"Major health gains achieved over the past two decades can be wiped out in a short period of time."

Workers sanitize people attending Friday prayers, after the Syrian government has eased the restrictions amid concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak, at Umayyad mosque in Damascus, Syria May 8, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Omar Sanadiki)

The survey includes responses from between May and July from more than 100 countries. Among the most affected services were routine immunisations (70 per cent), family planning (68 per cent) and cancer diagnosis and treatment (55 per cent), while emergency services were disturbed in almost a quarter of responding countries.

The Eastern Mediterranean Region, which includes Afghanistan, Syria and Yemen, was most affected, followed by the African and Southeast Asian regions, it showed. The Americas was not part of the survey.

Since COVID-19 cases were first identified in December last year, the coronavirus is thought to have killed nearly 850,000 people, the latest Reuters tally showed.

Researchers think that non-COVID-19 deaths have also increased in some places due partly to health service disruptions, although these may be harder to calculate.

The WHO survey said it was "reasonable to anticipate that even a modest disruption in essential health services could lead to an increase in morbidity and mortality from causes other than COVID-19 in the short to medium and long-term". Further research was needed, it added.

The survey also warned that the disruptions could be felt even after the pandemic ends. "The impact may be felt beyond the immediate pandemic as, in trying to catch up on services, countries may find that resources are overwhelmed."

