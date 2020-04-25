Iran's COVID-19 death toll rises by 76 to 5,650

DUBAI: Iran's death toll from COVID-19 rose by 76 during the last 24 hours to reach a total of 5,650, a Health Ministry spokesman said on state TV on Saturday (Apr 25).

The total number of people diagnosed with the virus is 89,328, of whom 3,096 are in a critical condition, the spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi said the country's daily death tally had fallen by about 70 per cent from its peak, while the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital had fallen by about half.

Iran is the Middle Eastern country worst-affected by the COVID-19 respiratory disease and has one of the world's highest death tolls.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram