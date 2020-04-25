Russia reports 5,966 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
MOSCOW: The number of new COVID-19 cases in Russia has risen by 5,966 over the past 24 hours, bringing its nationwide tally to 74,588, the country's COVID-19 crisis response centre said on Saturday (Apr 25).
It also reported 66 new deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, bringing the total death toll in Russia to 681.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Russia began rising sharply this month, although it had reported far fewer infections than many western European countries in the early stages of the outbreak.
