Poland may retighten COVID-19 restrictions if cases spike: Minister

WARSAW: Poland may reverse the loosening of restrictions to curb the spread of the COVID-19 if the number of new cases rises significantly, Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski said on Monday.

"It can be always (reversed)," Szumowski told public radio, asked if the loosening of restrictions might be reversed if there was a spike in the cases of new coronavirus infections.

Poland started reopening parks and forests on Monday as the government eased a few of the restrictions that have brought daily life to a virtual standstill.

On Sunday, 545 new infections were recorded in Poland, the biggest daily rise to date.

