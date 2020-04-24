Several Sydney beaches close again due to overcrowding, days after reopening

SYDNEY: Several beaches in Sydney were closed again on Friday (Apr 24) after crowds did not adhere to social distancing measures, just days after they were reopened.

Coogee, Maroubra and Clovelly had their restrictions lifted on Monday for exercise including walking, swimming and surfing by Randwick City Council with strict social distancing still in operation.

But beaches were closed around 1pm local time on Friday, when the council deemed that too many people were not following restrictions.

The beaches will reopen over the weekend from 6am to 8am local time.

The city's most iconic beach, Bondi, will reopen on Tuesday.

Australian authorities reported another day of low single-digit percentage increases of COVID-19, which has infected about 6,700 people and resulted in 78 deaths in the country.

