COVID-19: Turkey's death toll rises, 3,116 new cases confirmed

The spread of the coronavirus in Istanbul
FILE PHOTO: Workers in protective suits spray disinfectant at Grand Bazaar, known as the Covered Bazaar, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, in Istanbul, Turkey. (REUTERS/Umit Bektas)

ISTANBUL: Turkey's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 3,116 in the past 24 hours, and 115 more people have died, taking the death toll to 2,491, Health Ministry data showed on Thursday (Apr 23).

The total number of cases in the country stood at 101,790, the data showed, the highest total for any country outside Europe or the United States. 

A total of 18,491 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and the number of tests carried out over the past 24 hours stood at 40,962.

Source: Reuters

