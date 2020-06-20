UK to conclude England's 2m coronavirus rule review soon

LONDON: Britain's government will announce in the coming days whether it will reduce its 2m social distancing rule for England, a minister said.

Many employers, especially in the hospitality and leisure sectors, have said the rule that people must remain 2m apart will stop them from getting back to speed as the COVID-19 lockdown is lifted.

"We have committed to reviewing the 2m to 1m rule and we will be concluding on that shortly," culture minister Oliver Dowden told BBC radio late on Friday (Jun 19).

"Within the coming days we will get the outcome."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the review a week ago and has said he would do everything he could to get the country back to normal as soon as possible without risking lives.

Johnson, who says his government has followed scientific advice in its handling of the pandemic, has to balance the need to revive the economy after its 20 per cent collapse in April without allowing a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

Britain has the third-highest number of coronavirus deaths after the United States and Brazil.

Britain's devolved nations – Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – have their own powers over health rules.



