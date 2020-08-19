UK data shows most COVID-19 transmissions happen in homes, says minister

LONDON: Britain is unlikely to follow France in ordering people to wear face coverings at work because its test and trace scheme shows most people catch COVID-19 in house-to-house transmission, health secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday (Aug 19).

"We are not currently considering doing that," he told BBC TV, when asked if Britain would impose masks at workplaces as in France.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The reason is that the evidence from NHS Test and Trace for where people catch the disease is that, very largely, they catch it from one household meeting another household, usually in one of their homes," he said.

"The amount of people who have caught it in workplaces is relatively low we think from the evidence that we have got."

The British government also said on Wednesday it would expand its COVID-19 national testing study, with an aim of reaching 400,000 people to provide weekly data on the spread of the infection and better locate future local outbreaks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Department of Health and Social Care said in a statement on Wednesday that it would initially test 150,000 people in England each fortnight by October, up from 28,000 people now, aiming to eventually reach 400,000 across the United Kingdom.

The testing survey, undertaken by the Office for National Statistics, would also be extended to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram