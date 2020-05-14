EU insists COVID-19 vaccine be available to all

World

EU insists COVID-19 vaccine be available to all

Research into COVID-19 vaccine
At Novavax labs in Rockville, Maryland, a researcher lifts a vial with a potential COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo: AFP/ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

BRUSSELS: The EU insisted Thursday (May 14) that any vaccine against COVID-19 must be available fairly to all countries after French drug giant Sanofi said it was reserving first shipments for the US.

"The vaccine against COVID-19 should be a global public good and its access needs to be equitable and universal," European Commission spokesman Stefan de Keersmaecker told reporters.

READ: French fury after Sanofi says US to get COVID-19 vaccine first

READ: Fearing shortages, EU may deploy emergency funds in COVID-19 vaccine race

Sanofi's chief executive Paul Hudson caused fury in France by announcing that US patients would get first access to a vaccine because Washington is helping to fund the research.

Ministers in President Emmanuel Macron's government slammed the move by Sanofi - a French company - as "unacceptable".

The EU organised a global fundraising effort this month for vaccine research which won around US$8 billion - but Washington pointedly refused to take part.

"For us in one word it is very important that, as the virus is a global virus, that we work on this globally," EU spokesman de Keersmaecker said.

The European Medicines Agency said Thursday that a vaccine might perhaps be ready in a year's time, but dubbed this an "optimistic" scenario.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: AFP/ic

Tagged Topics

Bookmark