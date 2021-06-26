COVID-19 Delta variant starting to dominate in South Africa, scientists say

A health worker looks on as she waits to give a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccine rollout for teachers in Meyerton, south of Johannesburg, South Africa on Jun 23, 2021. (Photo:  Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko) 

JOHANNESBURG: The Delta coronavirus variant, first identified in India, appears to be dominating new infections in South Africa, local scientists told a news conference on Saturday (Jun 26). 

South Africa is the worst-hit country on the African continent in terms of confirmed COVID-19 infections and deaths.

It is in the middle of a "third wave" of infections, recording more than 18,000 new cases on Friday.

Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane told the same news conference that it was now likely that the peak of the third wave would surpass the peak of the second wave in January.

Source: Reuters

