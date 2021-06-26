COVID-19 Delta variant starting to dominate in South Africa, scientists say
JOHANNESBURG: The Delta coronavirus variant, first identified in India, appears to be dominating new infections in South Africa, local scientists told a news conference on Saturday (Jun 26).
South Africa is the worst-hit country on the African continent in terms of confirmed COVID-19 infections and deaths.
It is in the middle of a "third wave" of infections, recording more than 18,000 new cases on Friday.
Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane told the same news conference that it was now likely that the peak of the third wave would surpass the peak of the second wave in January.
